Deployment of NDF in Zambezi not well defined nor understood, standing committee says

At the heart of the existence of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) is to “protect the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and the material and spiritual resources” of Namibia.

But with the perennial bullying of Namibians along the Chobe, Kwando and Linyanti River by the Botswana Defence Force (BDF), the presence of the NDF remains a mystery, as the force is largely seen as protecting wildlife over the lives of humans.

This is according to an investigation by the National Council’s (NC) Standing Committee on Home Affairs, Security, Constitutional and Legal Affairs.

Its report was tabled in the NC chambers last week for discussion.

“The committee found that the purpose of the deployment of the Namibian Defence Force in the area of concern is not well-defined neither understood by communities. NDF members are regularly seen around the villages, but they are not seen patrolling around the river line where the communities believe they should,” the committee found.

What is of concern is that communities in those areas are “left to fend for themselves” when it comes to the BDF.

“The purpose of the NDF in the area is mainly to curb poaching in the areas and not necessarily to patrol the border as expected by the community,” the committee laments.

The committee’s report is informed by 23 public meetings and 32 written submissions from communities in the Zambezi Region between 20 September and 06 October this year.

In addition, the committee found, “Members of the community live in constant fear of losing their lives at the hands of the BDF, to the point that normal chores of collecting water from the river, cutting reef or grazing animals have become life-threatening activities.”

To address this dilemma, which has led to the deaths of at least 30 Namibians at the hands of the BDF, the committee made recommendations to restore a sense of security and socio-economic wellbeing for the affected communities.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security is advised to prioritise and come up with a peaceful and sustainable approach to protect the communities from harassment and intimidation from the BDF and report to the National Council with empirical evidence of reduction of incidence of BDF aggression towards the communities,” the committee said.

On the NDF, the committee recommended that the defence minister: “Clearly define the purpose of the deployment of the forces alongside the Chobe/Linyanti/Kwando River. This needs to be explained to the communities to have a better understanding of NDF’s presence in the affected area.”

More so, the committee directed the works and transport ministry to prioritise transportation infrastructural development in the affected areas, “most specifically to plan and allocate developmental funds to construct the bridge from Nakabolelwa to Impalila to relieve the daily suffering imposed on the Impalila communities along the eastern floodplain.”

In addition, the international relations and cooperation ministry is instructed to ensure that the confusion brought about by the lack of consultation regarding the ratified Boundary Treaty of 2018 is addressed.

“The ministry is advised to provide empirical evidence of consultations that took place, to the National Council.”

Source: The Namibian Press Agency