Embrace digital technology for global relevance, UNICEF specialist urges youths



Mrs Aderonke Akinola-Akinwole, a Social Behavioural Specialist from UNICEF’s Lagos Field Office, has advised the youth to embrace digital technology to maintain global relevance.

Aderonke-Akinola gave the advice during the town-gown interaction at Covenant University on Friday in Ota, Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised by the Department of Mass Communication, Covenant University, Ota, in collaboration with UNICEF.

The theme of the event is, ‘Strategic Communication for Behaviour Changes in the Digital Age’.

She emphasised the importance of leveraging digital innovation to stay competitive in today’s fast-paced world.

‘We are moving toward a stage where machines would begin to replace human beings.

‘How prepared are the youth to stay relevant as the world keeps moving at a fast space because technology and innovation drive the world?’ she queried.

Akinola-Akinwole also explained the need for youth to acquire diverse digital experiences and knowledge to navigate t

he evolving technological landscape effectively.

She stressed that leaving behind over 60 per cent of the population, comprising youths, would hinder the country’s development.

Aderonke-Akinola said that the essence of the interaction was to create a relationship between the industry and the academia world.

Akinola-Akinwole urged young people to not only adapt to change but also actively drive positive transformation in their communities.

According to her, the interaction between UNICEF and Covenant University aims to enhance students’ practical knowledge and experiences.

This, she explained, would help to boost collaboration between academia and industry for holistic development.

She said that knowledge acquired by the students from the institution would not only be theories but more practical.

In her welcome remark, Dr Stella Aririguzoh, Head of Mass Communication Department, commended the UNICEF specialist for lecture delivered to the students.

Aririguzoh said that the lecture had taught them that

communication could be used to change behaviours depending on the approach.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria