30 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes on Gaza



Nkurenkuru: The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) on Monday engaged the management of the Kavango West Regional Council at Nkurenkuru on the agency’s role and national mandate, highlighting critical gaps in regional data access for development planning.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the NSA highlighted its collaborative efforts with various ministries, particularly education and health, to gather reliable nationwide data through its extensive service networks.





During the engagement, Kavango West Governor Verna Sinimbo emphasised that statistics are fundamental to development and urged public servants to integrate data use into their work culture. “Without data, there’s no development in today’s fast-evolving world. Timely and reliable statistics are the compass guiding our policy-making, resource allocation, and service delivery,” Sinimbo stated.





She added that whether it is improving healthcare delivery, understanding education gaps, monitoring food security or addressing youth unemployment, data is the engine that drives targeted and effective interventions.





NSA’s Executive for Data Quality Assurance, Isak Neema, explained the agency’s mandate in data collection and management and emphasised its role in ensuring data producers adhere to correct procedures. “We’ve been heavily involved in the fifth National Development Plan (NDP5) and NDP6, but our mandate ends at data collection,” Neema said, noting the agency’s advisory role to the National Planning Commission (NPC).





Regional Council Chairperson Joseph Shikongo welcomed the NSA’s presentation, but stressed the need for the agency to provide regions with data relevant to resource allocation by line ministries. “Otherwise, regions will still fall behind, year in, year out,” Shikongo stated.





He also criticised the shift from permanent secretaries to executive directors as accounting officers, arguing that this concentrates excessive decision-making power.





Musese Constituency Councillor Kosmos Katura meanwhile questioned the timing and accuracy of NSA’s surveys, pointing out irregular intervals that fail to reflect on-the-ground realities.





The meeting underscored the persistent challenges regional councils face in obtaining timely statistical data for effective development planning.

