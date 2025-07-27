Rainstorm Triggers Evacuation of Over 3,000 Residents in Suburban Beijing



Buenos aires: Estudiantes defeated Racing 1-0 in Saturday’s Argentine Primera Division Clausura tournament match, marking the only victory of the day. In a tightly contested game, Estudiantes managed to secure the win while Racing failed to find the back of the net.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the remaining matches of the day ended in goalless draws. Velez played against Instituto, Platense faced Argentinos Juniors, Rosario Central took on San Martin, and Aldosivi went up against Newell’s. Despite the teams’ efforts, none could break the deadlock, resulting in a series of 0-0 stalemates.

