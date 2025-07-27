Hot News :

Rainstorm Triggers Evacuation of Over 3,000 Residents in Suburban Beijing

Seventh-day Adventist Church Partners with Hardap Region for Community Development

Six Dead, Eight Injured in Shanxi Province Road Collision

American Journalist’s Photos Revive Wartime Memories in China’s Dawu County

China Unveils Guidelines to Boost Agricultural Product Consumption

China’s Major Industrial Firms Report Narrowed Profit Decline in June Amid Policy Support

Estudiantes Triumph Over Racing as Other Matches End in Draws

Buenos aires: Estudiantes defeated Racing 1-0 in Saturday’s Argentine Primera Division Clausura tournament match, marking the only victory of the day. In a tightly contested game, Estudiantes managed to secure the win while Racing failed to find the back of the net.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the remaining matches of the day ended in goalless draws. Velez played against Instituto, Platense faced Argentinos Juniors, Rosario Central took on San Martin, and Aldosivi went up against Newell’s. Despite the teams’ efforts, none could break the deadlock, resulting in a series of 0-0 stalemates.

