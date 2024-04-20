FEMA director, Wenegieme bags risk managers fellowship



The Risk Managers Society of Nigeria (RIMSON), has conferred its Fellowship on Mrs Florence Wenegieme, the Director, Forecasting, Response and Mitigation, Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fellowship was conferred on Wenegieme during the 2024 National Risk Reduction Conference on Friday in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the President of RIMSON, Mr Gus Wiggle, said that the fellowship was approved by the Board of Trustees and the Executive Management of the society.

Wiggle, who is also the Chairman of Governing Board of RIMSON, explained that the honour was in recognition of Wenegieme’s integrity, professionalism and contributions to risk management.

He explained that the director was also recognised for her support to RIMSON over the years.

‘This is a distinguished membership category of honour reserved for those who are embodiments of value, reformation, innovation and progress.

‘As a fellow, RIMSON hopes to benefit from your

wealth of experience and goodwill, support for the society’s leadership strategies and implementation of the continuous professional development programme.

‘We will continue to hold you in esteem as a worthy Ambassador of RIMSON and of risk management,’ he said.

Responding, Wenegieme thanked RIMSON for recognising her efforts and the steps taken by FEMA to reduce risks and keep residents of FCT safe from avoidable disasters.

She equally thanked FEMA for giving her the opportunity to serve and contribute her quota toward risk management in the FCT.

‘I also thanked my Search and Rescue family for being there for FEMA while implementing action plans designed to reduce disaster risk for a safer and happy FCT.

‘We will continue to work to ensure a safer and risk-free society,’ she said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria