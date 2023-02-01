Festive season road campaign records decrease in accidents

The National Road Safety Council and stakeholders in the road safety fraternity on Tuesday released the outcome of the festive season road safety campaign.

Otjozondjupa Region recorded the highest fatality rate at 15 per cent, followed by Oshikoto and Erongo Region with 13 per cent.

Motor vehicle accidents and resultant injuries declined to 15 per cent, whilst fatalities went down by 45 per cent compared to the 2021/2022 festive season.

The festive season road safety campaign kicked off in November 2022.

The campaign was aimed at achieving a reduction in crashes, injuries and fatalities through targeted action against common road offences such as speeding, drinking and driving, overloading and unfit vehicles, which are the leading causes of fatal road crashes in Namibia.

Minister of Works and Transport, John Mutorwa said that Namibia has achieved a significant reduction across all three categories - motor vehicle accident crashes, injuries and fatalities.

A total 324 road crashes were recorded in the 2022/2023 festive season period compared to 384 during the previous festive season.

With regards to injuries, 633 were recorded compared to 746 recorded during the previous 2021/2022 festive season.

Fatalities dropped to 54 in the just-ended festive season from 98 fatalities recorded during the previous festive season.

Mutorwa noted that the results showed considerable achievements, although Khomas Region recorded the highest number of crashes at 42 per cent followed by Otjozondjupa with the 15 per cent fatality rate.

“We should acknowledge and celebrate the achievements. These figures imply that a lot still needs to be done in jointly strengthening enforcement, education and community support throughout the year of 2023 and beyond,” said Mutorwa.

(NAMPA)

Source: The Namibian Press Agency