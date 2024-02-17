Geingob broke barriers with inclusivity: Manombe-Ncube

WINDHOEK: The late President Hage Geingob broke barriers and made it possible for a girl on crutches to present him on issues of disability, Deputy Minister of Disability Affairs, Alexia Manombe-Ncube, has said. Paying tribute to Geingob during a candlelight vigil here on Friday, Manombe-Ncube said Geingob's belief in inclusivity in the Namibian House led to her appointment in 2015. 'The girl on crutches had many dreams but never dreamed of becoming a national leader, but Dr Hage Geingob made it possible. It was important to Dr Geingob that persons with disabilities and marginalised communities have access to him and therefore placed us in the Presidency,' she said. Manombe-Ncube narrated that it was her desire to join the liberation struggle, however, was stopped by her parents due to her disability, noting that she then joined civil society groups, which allowed her to contribute to the struggle. She noted that while serving as Namibia's first Prime Minister, Geingob championed the establishment of a di sability unit in his ministry, with the desire to ensure that affairs of persons with disabilities are attended to. 'This is a clear indication of the president's heart for vulnerable people and his desire to ensure they are included in all spheres of Namibian society,' she said. Manombe-Ncube further noted that under Geingob's leadership, grants for persons with disabilities increased from N.dollars 250 to N.dollars 1400, noting that the Harambee Prosperity Plan l and ll equally speak of Geingob's heartfelt desires of bringing everyone on board to prosper, advance and live a better life. 'If you wonder how you can honour the late president, let us embrace the principle of inclusivity as our late leader did. It is only when everybody takes responsibility that Namibia will truly become an inclusive country,' she said. Geingob died at the age of 82 in a Windhoek hospital. His memorial service is scheduled for 24 February, to be followed by his burial on 25 February 2024 at Heroes' Acre Cemetery on the outski rts of Windhoek. Source: The Namibia Press Agency