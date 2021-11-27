Health ministry postpones commencement of Trusted Travel System

The Ministry of Health and Social Services on Thursday said it has postponed the commencement of the implementation of its ‘Trusted Travel System’ to January next year.

The Trusted Travel System was launched by the health minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, on 08 November and was set to commence on 01 December 2021.

The system allows Namibia to transition from a paper-based manual system to an online system, where testing laboratories upload COVID-19 results directly to an online platform, making it easy for officials at entry points to verify the results.

The ministry in a public notice on Thursday said the extension of the commencement of the system is to allow for a smooth transition, given that there are many anticipated travels during the festive season.

It added that after 15 January 2022, only COVID-19 certificates obtained on the trusted travel platform or verified on the global haven systems will be valid for exit or entry into Namibia at points of entry.

“The ministry appreciates the cooperation and input received from the public and concerned industries in perfecting the Trusted Travel System as an intervention to curb potential importation of positive COVID-19 cases into Namibia,” said the notice.

The trusted travel platform will be available at the Oshikango border post, Walvis Bay International Airport, Walvis Bay harbour, Omahenene border post, Hosea Kutako International Airport, Muhembo border post, Katima Mulilo border post, Ngoma border post, Impalila (Island) border post, Lüderitz harbour, Ariamsvlei border post, Noordoewer border post and the Trans-Kalahari border post.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency