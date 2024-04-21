Jimmy-!Ha-Eiros remembered as a beacon of strength and courage



Late liberation struggle veteran, Ida Jimmy-!Ha-Eiros’ elder son Michael Jimmy said his mother was a beacon of strength and courage whose legacy resonates through generations.

Speaking on behalf of the children during a memorial service in honour of the late Jimmy-!Ha-Eiros on Friday, the son said his mother’s unwavering commitment to freedom, justice and equality lit a flame in her children’s hearts, guiding them to stand tall in the face of adversity.

‘We know that she embarked on this struggle journey with the ultimate aim of freedom, but more importantly, to secure better lives for us, her children-something that we have not taken for granted. During her incarceration, we were labelled all sorts of names: children of terrorists, jailbird children, and some asked what we had gained from our mother going to prison. But as children, we were not moved by such names. She always wanted the best for us, and we are grateful for what she instilled in us,’ he said.

He added, ‘We will miss her humility and her ub

untu, where she opened up her house to many other children whom we call our brothers and sisters. She took these children in after their families threw them out because of their involvement in the struggle. Her teachings of respecting elders and everyone irrespective of their position in life or status in society resonate with us. She had a caring heart and cared for us equally.’

Reflecting on their mother’s years in incarceration, the children said, ‘As siblings, we were deprived of our mother during our early years by the notorious AG 26 and the terrorism act. It deprived us of the opportunity during our infancy to receive love, guidance, and attention, and that experience and its effects are still present. Mother, you will be forever in our hearts. We love you forever. I salute you.’

The late Jimmy-!Ha-Eiros was imprisoned several times. Her first imprisonment was in 1979 at Gobabis prison, where she was incarcerated with her one-year-old son, Natangwe Jimmy, for five months. After her release, she was p

laced under house arrest for one year. Again, between 1980 and 1985, Jimmy-!Ha-Eiros was imprisoned for speaking in public, saying, ‘Comrades, give the Swapo freedom fighters food and water; they are our sons, brothers, and husbands.’

Jimmy-!Ha-Eiros died on 03 April this year at the age of 79 after a long illness and was laid to rest on Saturday at Farm Snipriver.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency