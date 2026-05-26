Kenaumue Calls for Meaningful Genocide Remembrance

Opuwo: Opuwo Town Council councillor, Moks Tuaekoveni Kenaumue, has said Genocide Remembrance Day should promote national reflection, unity, and inclusive engagement among Namibians. Kenaumue made the remarks in an interview with Nampa on Tuesday ahead of the annual Genocide Remembrance Day commemorations scheduled for 28 May 2026. He said the day remains important in Namibia's history as the country honours the memory of victims of the Ovaherero and Nama genocide committed between 1904 and 1908 during German colonial rule.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the commemoration provides an opportunity for Namibians to reflect on the country's past while strengthening efforts towards reconciliation, unity, and nation-building. "The 28th of May is a Namibian day, not only an Ovaherero and Nama day. It speaks to the character of our nation and how we confront our past," Kenaumue said.

Kenaumue noted that the genocide remains a painful chapter that shaped Namibia's history and identity, adding that the resistance and sacrifices made by the Ovaherero and Nama communities contributed to the Namibia known today. He further stressed the importance of preserving the history of the genocide to ensure future generations understand the country's past and the resilience demonstrated by affected communities.

Kenaumue said remembrance efforts should continue to be approached with dignity, transparency, and respect for victims, descendants, and affected communities. "Healing and reconciliation require more than ceremonial recognition," he said. He also encouraged the government to continue promoting inclusive dialogue, proper memorialisation, and initiatives aimed at addressing the long-term impact of the genocide on affected communities.

Kenaumue added that public leaders and citizens alike have a collective responsibility to ensure that Genocide Remembrance Day remains meaningful and continues to strengthen national unity and understanding. The Kunene Region Genocide Remembrance Day commemoration will take place at the Opuwo Open Market on 28 May 2026. Director General of the National Planning Commission, Dr Kaire Mbuende, is expected to deliver the keynote address at the event.