Labuschagne Crowned Miss Namibia 2026

Windhoek: Charene Labuschagne was crowned Miss Namibia 2026 on Saturday, succeeding Johanna Swartbooi after an evening that celebrated confidence, purpose and the aspirations of young Namibian women.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Labuschagne emerged victorious after a closely contested competition that saw 10 finalists take to the stage in Gobabis before the field was narrowed to five. Joining Labuschagne in the top five were Rechelle Hamases, Albertina Haimbala, Dolly Mootu and Loini Jonas. Hamases was named first runner-up, while Haimbala claimed the second runner-up position.

The pageant, attended by Omaheke Region Governor Pijoo Nganate as well as supporters from across the country, featured several rounds that tested the contestants' confidence, stage presence and ability to communicate their vision for Namibia. From their first appearance on stage to the final question-and-answer segment, the finalists demonstrated poise while competing for one of the country's most recognisable titles.

Before handing over the crown, outgoing Miss Namibia Johanna Swartbooi delivered an emotional farewell, encouraging the contestants to embrace the opportunity before them and reminding them that the competition extends beyond the crown itself. "This is your moment. Everyone in this room is here because of you. You showed up for yourself, and Miss Namibia will show up for you," she told the finalists.

Reflecting on her own year as Miss Namibia, Swartbooi said the experience had been defined not by the title she carried, but by the people she represented. "As extraordinary as that journey was, nothing compares to the privilege of being embraced by the people of Namibia as their Miss Namibia," she said. She encouraged the new titleholder to wear the crown with purpose, saying her reign had taught her that dreams are valid regardless of where one comes from.

"Standing here today, I realise this journey was never just about wearing a crown. It was about reminding Namibians from all walks of life that our dreams are valid, our voices matter and our beginnings should never define our future," she said. Swartbooi also reflected on the impact of her community initiative, saying it reinforced her belief that meaningful change begins with creating opportunities for young people to discover their potential.

The newly crowned Miss Namibia 2026 will now begin preparations to represent Namibia on the international stage while taking forward the advocacy role associated with the national title. In addition to the crown, Labuschagne walked away with a brand-new house sponsored by the National Housing Enterprise (NHE) and a brand-new vehicle as part of her prize package.