NTAT and Nampa Collaborate to Enhance Heritage Education

Windhoek: The Namibia Press Agency (Nampa) and the Namibia Traditional Authorities Trust (NTAT) have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a strategic partnership aimed at producing content highlighting the work, development, and impact of traditional authorities across Namibia.According to Namibia Press Agency, the signing ceremony took place on Thursday, where the chairperson of the NTAT Board of Trustees and head of the Ondonga Traditional Authority, Omukwaniilwa Fillemon Shuumbwa Nangolo, expressed full support for the partnership from the trustees. He stated that after a presentation, all trustees and supporting services comprehended and approved the agreement, marking the beginning of a collaborative effort between Nampa and NTAT.Nampa's Head of Commercial Services and Acting Editorial Manager, Confidence Musariri, explained that the proposed collaboration was presented to NTAT on Wednesday, detailing the services the news agency could offer. The trust's board of trustees approved the pr oposal, leading to the signing of the MoU. Musariri emphasized that the partnership aims to raise awareness of the trust's activities while promoting Namibia's cultural heritage and traditional institutions.A significant aspect of the partnership will be the creation of a booklet profiling all of Namibia's traditional authorities, intended for distribution to schools nationwide. Additionally, the collaboration will feature a community courtroom production to demonstrate how traditional authority leaders handle disputes and address community issues.The MoU also includes the production of portraits of traditional authority leaders, which will be made available to schools across the country. Musariri highlighted the objective of the partnership as creating awareness of the heritage and activities of the trust, aiming to educate the nation about Namibian customs and heritage.