Bank Windhoek Red Run Sees Strong Turnout with 2,600 Runners

Windhoek: A total of 2,600 runners participated in the 2026 Bank Windhoek Red Run held in Windhoek over the weekend, competing in the 10-kilometre and 21-kilometre races.

According to Namibia Press Agency, participants competed across various categories, including elite, junior, veteran, master, and grand master divisions, with N$70,000 in prize money up for grabs. Bank Windhoek stated in a media release on Sunday that Jeremia Shaliaxwe won the men's 21km race in a time of 1:11:49.08, followed by Tangeni Sakaria and Matheus Kadhingula.

"In the women's overall race, Anna Amutoko led the pack with a winning time of 1:28:33.24, ahead of Jolynde Human and Maike Epler," the statement said.

The bank further noted that in the age-group categories, Teagan van Wyk won the junior men's 21km race, while Birgit Hoffmann and Achim Herma topped the grand master (60-69 years) divisions. Heidi Greyvenstein and Salomo David won the master (50-59 years) categories, while Amutoko and Kadhingula claimed the veteran (40-49 years) titles.

"The 10km men's race produced a fast finish, with Asser Nalukaku winning in 30:55.56. Enock Haufiku followed closely, while Mathew Angula secured third place. In the women's overall category, Tuuliki Angala won, followed by Ndahambelela Ivonne Shelikita and Beata Naigambo," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Titus Endjambi won the junior boys' 10km race, and Saaili Nelago Mupupa claimed the junior girls' title. Other age-group winners included Derick Loteryman, Elmarie Peters, Erasmus Frans, Silke Ahrens, Malakia Namukomba, and Ndahambelela Ivonne Shelikita.

Commenting on the turnout, Bank Windhoek Head of Strategic Communication and Social Impact, Bronwyn Moody, said the event continues to attract participants of different ages and abilities while encouraging active lifestyles and community participation. "The Bank Windhoek Red Run is more than a race; it is a celebration of discipline, wellbeing, and the community spirit that continues to move Namibia forward," she said.