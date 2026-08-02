Ngurare Calls for Unity Amongst Traditional Authorities

Windhoek: Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare has called on traditional authorities to strengthen unity and preserve indigenous knowledge, saying peace and cooperation are essential for socio-economic development and nation-building. Ngurare made the remarks on Saturday while addressing the /Hai-/Khaua Cultural Exhibition in Mariental, where he reaffirmed the government's commitment to working closely with traditional leaders.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Ngurare described traditional authorities as Namibia's oldest form of governance and said government recognises their role in promoting customary law, cultural identity, and social cohesion. The prime minister emphasized that differences among communities should not hinder development, as unity fosters an environment in which the government and communities can implement projects to improve livelihoods.

Ngurare welcomed reports that the /Hai-/Khaua Traditional Authority had prioritised development by availing land for a proposed government project. He highlighted that such cooperation would support planned irrigation initiatives around Snyfontein using water from the Neckartal Dam, which aims to create employment opportunities. Ngurare also urged young people to preserve indigenous knowledge by learning traditional skills and documenting the oral histories of elders, describing the exhibition as a "classroom."

He further commended the community for organizing a fundraising initiative to build a retirement house for the retiring Gaob Johannes Isaack, expressing hope that the project would be completed before the end of the year.

Mariental Municipality Councillor William Minnie described the event as a celebration of identity, resilience, and the enduring legacy of the /Hai-/Khaua people. Minnie noted that the /Hai-/Khaua community had endured the effects of colonisation and the Nama and Ovaherero genocide, yet had continued to preserve its language, traditions, and identity. He urged young people to embrace modern education without abandoning their cultural roots, emphasizing that culture and development should complement each other.

The councillor expressed that the exhibition should inspire greater documentation of indigenous knowledge, promote cultural exchange, and encourage future generations to become custodians of Namibia's rich cultural heritage.