Scramble for Etosha’s Natural Resources Intensifies Amid Latest Hai//Om San Demands

Windhoek: Namibia's flagship tourism destination, the Etosha National Park, has once again become the focus of national attention after the Hai//Om San community renewed longstanding demand for their ancestral land rights, greater access to natural resources, and a fairer share of the park's economic benefits. A convoy of nearly 30 government vehicles, led by Vice President Lucia Witbooi, toured the park on Wednesday and Thursday as ministers, regional governors, and senior government officials sought first-hand insight into concerns raised by Hai//Om San communities living in and around Etosha.According to Namibia Press Agency, the visit followed complaints submitted to the Office of the Vice President outlining a wide range of grievances, including calls for the return of Etosha to the Hai//Om San as their ancestral land. Community members at Ombika and Okaukuejo also complained of alleged mistreatment by park officials, poor conditions at Okaukuejo Combined School, inadequate sanitation and electrificati on, and limited access to civil registration services. They further raised concern around healthcare and patient transport, perceived unfair recruitment practices for jobs within the park, and restrictions on harvesting and using natural resources.The concerns prompted Witbooi to convene a high-level consultative meeting at Outjo on Thursday to formulate recommendations and possible interventions. The Office of the Vice President has a national mandate to coordinate government programmes aimed at improving the welfare of San communities and other marginalized groups. During the visit, Witbooi toured the Okaukuejo Gate and the Ombika settlement inside the park before traveling to Seringkop Government Resettlement Farm, regarded as the traditional headquarters of the Hai//Om San community, as well as Nuchas and Toevlug farms.She was amongst others accompanied by Deputy Minister in the Office of the Vice President Moses ||Khumub; Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism Indileni Daniel; Minister of Educ ation, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture Sanet Steenkamp; and Deputy Minister of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare Linda Mbwale along with governors and constituency councillors from the Oshana, Oshikoto, and Kunene regions. Adding weight to the community's demands, Hai//Om San Traditional Authority Chief Alfred //Khamuxab urged government to ensure his community receives a fair share of the revenue generated by Etosha National Park. He argued that proceeds from the park should be distributed more equitably to enable the Hai//Om San people to develop their communities and improve their livelihoods.The renewed demands underscore growing competition over the benefits derived from one of Namibia's most valuable conservation and tourism assets. The Etosha National Park is internationally renowned for its vast salt pan, abundant wildlife, and diverse ecosystems. It is home to hundreds of elephants, giraffes, endangered black rhinos, lions, leopards, cheetahs, hyenas, zebras, elands , flamingos, and numerous antelope species, making it one of Africa's premier wildlife destinations. Its extensive network of waterholes provides exceptional game viewing throughout the year, while accommodation facilities at Okaukuejo, Halali, Namutoni, Onkoshi, Olifantsrus, and Dolomite continue to attract thousands of local and international visitors annually.Beyond conservation, Etosha plays a pivotal role in Namibia's tourism economy and serves as a gateway to the country's northern regions. The park spans approximately 22,935 square kilometres across the Kunene, Oshikoto, and Oshana regions, placing surrounding communities at the centre of both its economic opportunities and conservation challenges. Oshikoto Governor, Sacky Kathindi urged government leaders to ensure neighbouring communities are not left behind. "As neighbouring regions sharing the responsibility for Etosha National Park, let us ensure that community members living in and around the park are listened to. Where resources are required t o support them, let us mobilise them and most importantly, we should continue listening to the people who are directly affected," he said.Competition for opportunities linked to Etosha extends beyond neighbouring communities. Private registered tour operators and guides have also renewed calls for authorities to permit them to transport clients in and out of the park for day excursions. They argue that the current prohibition on collecting visitors from inside the park unfairly limits their ability to earn an income despite being registered with the Namibia Tourism Board. As the government deliberates on the Hai//Om San's latest demands, it must navigate competing interests that range from ancestral land claims, community development and equitable benefit-sharing to biodiversity conservation, tourism growth, and private enterprise. Etosha National Park covers approximately 22,935 square kilometres, making it one of Africa's largest protected conservation areas.