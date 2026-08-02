Man Fatally Stabbed in Swakopmund

Windhoek: A 37-year-old man died in the early morning hours of Saturday in Swakopmund after being stabbed, the Namibian Police Force has reported.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the police in the weekend crime report said Vatileni Jeremia Shinomwenyo was found lying in a pool of blood at the Mondesa Police Barracks in Masilo Street around 02h00 on Saturday. He had been stabbed in the thigh.

Emergency services were called, and he was treated at the scene before being transported to the Swakopmund State Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Shinomwenyo's next of kin have been notified, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the matter, the crime report said.

In a separate incident in Gobabis, around 01h00 on Saturday, a 27-year-old woman was allegedly raped and stabbed in the Canaan C location. The police transported her to the Gobabis State Hospital, where it was found that she had six stab wounds and a fractured hand.

In Ondangwa, a case of reckless driving and culpable homicide was recorded on Saturday at 21h23 on the B1 Road in Ompunda village. A 63-year-old man, Gabriel Natanael, died from injuries after being struck by a Honda Fit. The 45-year-old driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while driving south. The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene, and his body was taken to the Oshakati Police Station mortuary. His next of kin have been informed.

Additionally, an inquest is underway at Oshivelo following a reported suicide around 10h00 on Friday in the Onguma Reserve camp. Sakeus Tileni Nambahu, a 34-year-old man, allegedly shot himself with a service rifle in his room. His body was discovered by a coworker after a gunshot was heard. No suicide note was found, and foul play is not suspected.

Police investigations are ongoing in all cases.