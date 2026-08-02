Katima Mulilo Town Council Secures Over N$350,000 for Upcoming Zambezi Bream Festival

Windhoek: The Katima Mulilo Town Council's fundraising gala dinner for the ninth Zambezi Bream Festival and Cultural Expo successfully raised N$355,700 on Saturday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Katima Mulilo Mayor Kabende Kabende, speaking at the event, described the high turnout as a sign of faith in the future of the town and the broader Zambezi Region. He stressed that the festival carries immense potential for local tourism, culture, and economic growth.

'Tonight is not merely about raising funds. It is about building partnerships, investing in a vision, and positioning the Zambezi Region as one of Namibia's premier tourism and cultural destinations,' Kabende said. The mayor highlighted that the festival has evolved beyond a simple exhibition platform and represents a celebration of the region's rich natural heritage, vibrant culture, music, local entrepreneurs, and community resilience. He noted that the event stimulates the local economy by supporting local businesses, creating jobs, attracting visitors from across Namibia and beyond, and injecting vital revenue into the town.

Furthermore, Kabende reaffirmed the town council's commitment to supporting initiatives that promote tourism, empower youth, and create opportunities for small and medium enterprises. Emphasising that the success is not dependent on the Katima Mulilo Town Council alone, Kabende called for strong teamwork between the public and private sectors, development partners, and every citizen. He reminded attendees that every contribution serves as a direct investment in jobs, community development, and local businesses.

The guest of honour, Minister of Urban and Rural Development James Sankwasa, personally pledged N$10,000 while emphasising the importance of embracing cultural roots. He, however, also voiced concern over the lack of an official anchor sponsor for this year's event. The ninth Zambezi Bream Festival and Cultural Expo is scheduled to take place from 30 August to 06 September 2026.