Man burns to death in shack at Okakarara

A 26-year-old man burned to death in a zinc house at Okakarara in the Otjozondjupa Region in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha on Friday said the deceased was identified as Tono Kaputu.

Mbeha said the deceased lived alone and shortly after midnight on Wednesday, some community members saw his house engulfed by fire.

“We established that the fire started in his house, but we still do not know how it started,” said Mbeha.

Kaputu’s body was found inside the house after the fire was put out by some community members.

“The body was found lying on the floor next to the door,” Mbeha said.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency