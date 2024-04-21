Man dies after he was allegedly attacked by his friend at Okahandja



A 27-year-old man died in the early hours of Sunday at Okahandja after he was allegedly attacked by his friend with unknown objects at the town’s Nau-Aib residential area.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) head of community affairs in the Otjozondjupa Region, Senior Inspector Maureen Mbeha, in an interview with Nampa on Sunday said the incident occurred at about 02h50, and a murder docket was opened at Okahandja Police Station against a 32-year-old man.

‘The deceased was identified by his close relatives Sunday morning as Panduleni Hamunyela,’ Mbeha said.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that Hamunyela was allegedly attacked while walking from a bar together with the suspect, who was seen drinking with him, Mbeha added.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Okahandja Magistrate’s Court on a murder charge on Monday.

Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency