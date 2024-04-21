  • April 22, 2024
Hot News :

Otjiwarongo roadblock receives donations

Man dies after he was allegedly attacked by his friend at Okahandja

Jimmy-!Ha-Eiros remembered as a beacon of strength and courage

Man electrocuted at Okongo

Officer set police vehicle on fire in attempt to commit suicide

Cheetah cement’s forklift and clinker departments closed by labour ministry

Man dies after he was allegedly attacked by his friend at Okahandja

Share This Article:


A 27-year-old man died in the early hours of Sunday at Okahandja after he was allegedly attacked by his friend with unknown objects at the town’s Nau-Aib residential area.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) head of community affairs in the Otjozondjupa Region, Senior Inspector Maureen Mbeha, in an interview with Nampa on Sunday said the incident occurred at about 02h50, and a murder docket was opened at Okahandja Police Station against a 32-year-old man.

‘The deceased was identified by his close relatives Sunday morning as Panduleni Hamunyela,’ Mbeha said.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that Hamunyela was allegedly attacked while walking from a bar together with the suspect, who was seen drinking with him, Mbeha added.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Okahandja Magistrate’s Court on a murder charge on Monday.

Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Categories

Links

Press Releases

copyright © 2024 Namibia News Digest all rights reserved.