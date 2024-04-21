Man electrocuted at Okongo



A 36-year-old employee of the Northern Regional Electicity Distributor (NORED) died after he was electrocuted at Okanghalulwena village in the Okongo Constituency on Saturday.

This was confirmed to Nampa by NORED spokesperson, Simon Lukas on Sunday, identifying the deceased as Ananias Iyambo, an electrician for NORED.

However, Lukas indicated that at the moment they cannot comment further as they are awaiting a formal report from a team that is on-site investigating.

‘We caution against jumping to conclusions without certification. Due care and sensitivity must be accorded at this early stage to the bereaved family, colleagues and friends,’ he said.

The Namibian Police Force’s incident report on Sunday indicated that the deceased was found lying on the ground, along the electricity power lines.

‘It is alleged that the deceased, who was a Nored employee and was on duty, was

inspecting the electricity lines, allegedly hit himself on the attached wire, which caused him to be electrocuted and died on spot,’

said the report.

The dceased’s next of kin has been informed of his death.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

