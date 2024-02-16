Mbumba confers hero’s funeral on late President Geingob

WINDHOEK: President Nangolo Mbumba has conferred a hero's funeral on former President Hage Geingob. President Mbumba made the declaration in a notice published in the Government Gazette on Friday in terms of Sub-Article 8 of Article 32 of the Namibian Constitution, following the former president's death on 04 February 2024 in Windhoek. The president is empowered to make such a declaration by Sub-Article (3)(h) of that Article read with sections 3 and 4 of the Conferment of National Honours Act, 2012 (Act No. 11 of 2012). Mbumba further directed that a State funeral be held in honour of the late Geingob and that he be buried at the National Heroes' Acre on 25 February. A period of mourning has been declared from 05 February until the day of the burial. During the same period, all flags were to be flown at half-mast in Namibia and at Namibian Missions around the world. The funeral will be preceded by a public memorial service at Independence Stadium on Saturday. Following the passing of the former preside nt and the subsequent swearing-in of Mbumba as Namibia's fourth president, a high-level committee chaired by Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila was set to coordinate the funeral of the late President Geingob. Meanwhile, President Mbumba has declared Sunday, 25 February, a public holiday. However, per the Public Holidays Act of 1990, when a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the following Monday is observed as a public holiday. Therefore, Monday, 26 February 2024 will be a public holiday. Source: Namibia Press Agency