NAMCOR discovers light oil in Namibia

The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) and its partners, Shell Namibia and Qatar Energy, on Friday announced the discovery of Graff-1 deep-water exploration light oil in both primary and secondary targets.

NAMCOR’s Manager for Marketing, Communications and Public Relations Paulo Coelho, said the Graff-1 well has proved a working petroleum system for light oil in the Orange Basin, offshore Namibia and its 270 kilometres from the town of Oranjemund of which drilling operations commenced in early December 2021 and were safely completed in early February 2022.

He said in the coming months, NAMCOR and its partners will perform extensive laboratory analyses to gain a better understanding of the reservoir quality and potential flow rates achievable.

‘We anticipate that further exploration activity, including a second exploration well, will be required to determine the size and recoverable potential of the identified hydrocarbons,’ said Coelho.

He added NAMCOR hopes that the discovery puts to rest doubts about the hydrocarbon potential of Namibia and opens new dawn in the country’s future prosperity

Source: The Namibian Press Agency