Real Madrid’s Lead Narrowed to One Point After Draw with Elche



Bangkok: Namibia suffered their second loss of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy after Thailand secured a comfortable 27-run victory at the Asian Institute of Technology Ground in Bangkok on Sunday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, with Thailand batting first, Namibia struggled to contain the hosts’ top order, as opener Natthakan Chantham anchored the innings with a well-crafted 58, guiding Thailand to a competitive 115 for six from their 20 overs.





In response, Namibia failed to build the momentum needed for a successful chase. Thailand off-spinner Sunida Chaturongrattana dealt the early blows, removing Kayleen Green for 22 and dismissing Wilka Mwatile for a duck with consecutive deliveries.





Although Yasmeen Khan offered resistance with a steady 27, her dismissal in the 13th over left Namibia floundering at 61 for five and facing an uphill battle.





Chaturongrattana’s disciplined spell ensured Thailand maintained control, as Namibia were restricted to 88 for eight in their allotted overs. The result lifted the hosts to second place in the standings, while Namibia continues to search for form in the tournament.





The defeat sees Namibia slip from fifth to seventh position, though they remain level on two points with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Papua New Guinea and Uganda, who are fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively. Tanzania, who handed Namibia their opening loss, sits at the bottom of the table, also on two points.





Meanwhile, elsewhere on Saturday, Uganda secured their first win of the competition, driven by an excellent bowling display from captain Janet Mbabazi, who claimed the wicket of Pauke Siaka and contained Erani Pokana and Hane Tau with disciplined spells.





In another fixture, the Netherlands showcased their strength on day three of the tournament, bowling Tanzania out for just 62 before cruising past the target for their second successive victory. The win moves them to third in the standings, while also providing a significant boost to their net run rate, as the Dutch made light work of Tanzania’s attack.





Scotland continued their impressive march through the competition with a dominant 10-wicket victory over the UAE. Openers Darcey Carter (56) and Ailsa Lister (37) chased down the target in 14.5 overs, extending Scotland’s unbeaten run to three matches and keeping them at the top of the standings with six points.





Day four of the ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy resumes on Tuesday, with Namibia facing a stern test against an in-form Scotland side.

