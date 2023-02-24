Namibian police seizes over 32,000 kg cannabis in December

Two men aged 21 and 28 were arrested after allegedly being found in possession of cannabis worth N.dollars 1.4 million in Keetmanshoop on Thursday.

According to a crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol), around 11h50 a vehicle suspected to be carrying drugs was flagged by NamPol in the Tseiblaagte residential area, but the driver did not stop the vehicle and instead sped off.

During the ensuing chase, four suspects allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and ran away.

'Two of the men were apprehended with big bags and when searched, parcels containing cannabis were found and seized,' the crime report said.

Twenty big parcels of cannabis wrapped in plastic were allegedly found in the bag.

The cannabis, valued at N.dollars 1 465 000, was seized, while the vehicle used by the suspects was impounded.

