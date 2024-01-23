NBL launches consumer promotions series for Brave Warriors

  • January 24, 2024
WINDHOEK: Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) announced on Tuesday that its brand, Tafel Lager has launched a series of consumer promotions for the Brave Warriors, starting with activations in Katutura and northern Namibia. A statement issued by NBL Corporate Affairs Manager, Surihe Gaomas-Guchu said fans can engage in the spirit of the game with the chance to win instant prizes. Gaomas-Guchu also called on Namibians to rally behind the Tafel Lager Brave Warriors as they make history in the ongoing Afcon 2023/2024 tournament. Brave Warriors recently secured a historic victory against 2004 Afcon champions Tunisia in the group stages, marking Namibia's first win at the tournament. 'As a proudly Namibian brand, we are extremely excited to stand behind the Tafel Lager Brave Warriors on their journey at Afcon 2023/2024. This team embodies the heart and soul of our nation. It is incredible to watch them compete on the continental stage and inspire fellow Namibians with their warrior spirit,' said Gaomas-Guchu. Foll owing the brand's initial event this past weekend, Tafel Lager will continue activations at over 20 outlets nationwide featuring prizes, games, and Tafel Lager Brave Warriors promotional items. Recently, NBL employees also celebrated the team by showcasing their best supporter gear for the Tafel Lager Brave Warriors. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

