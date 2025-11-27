Hot News :

Russia Warns Japan Against Deploying Medium Range Missiles on Relevant Islands

Rundu Magistrate’s Court Fire Believed to Be Arson

Roundup: S. Korea’s Household Income Rises 3.5% in Q3

Sheya Commends Namibia’s Effort at Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics

Nigerian President Declares Security Emergency Amid Worsening Situation

Pakistan Seizes 550,000 USD Worth of Goods in Anti-Smuggling Operation

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Nigerian President Declares Security Emergency Amid Worsening Situation

Share This Article:


Abuja: Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has declared a nationwide security emergency amid increased terrorist attacks and kidnappings in the most populous African country. In a presidential statement, Tinubu said the police and the army will recruit more personnel in view of the emerging security situation.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the police will recruit an additional 20,000 officers, the president said. “This is a national emergency, and we are responding by deploying more boots on the ground, especially in security-challenged areas.”



Tinubu authorized the use of National Youth Service Corps camps as temporary training sites and directed that officers withdrawn from VIP protection units undergo immediate crash retraining before deployment. He also authorized the country’s secret police to immediately deploy trained forest guards and recruit more to “flush out the terrorists and bandits” lurking in the forests, while ensuring that “there will be no more hiding places for agents of evil.”

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.