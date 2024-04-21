Officer set police vehicle on fire in attempt to commit suicide

  • April 22, 2024
A 37-years-old police officer is expected to appear in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate’s Court on Monday for allegedly setting a police vehicle on fire.

Namibian Police Force crime investigations coordinator for the ||Kharas Region, Deputy Commissioner Nikodemus Mbango in a crime report on Sunday said the officer allegedly drove the vehicle in the field and set it on fire with the intent to commit suicide.

The alleged suicide attempt took place on Saturday between 04h00 and 06h00 in the Industrier residential area at the southern town.

‘It is s alleged that the member was agitated by the fact that he found his girlfriend kissing with another man and the argument erupted between them and it is for this reason that he opted to commit suicide. It is further alleged that, the suspect went into the vehicle, closed the doors rolled up the windows, and after he felt the heat of the flames he got out and tried to extinguish the burning vehicle,’ said Mbango.

He added that the suspect was found by friends who alerted
the police.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

