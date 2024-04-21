Otjiwarongo roadblock receives donations

  • April 22, 2024
Hot News :

The Otjiwarongo-Otavi police roadblock in the Otjozondjupa Region on Saturday received a donation of 43 reflective jackets and 15 orange cones to increase visibility of the officers operating at this busy B1 roadblock outside Otjiwarongo.

The donation is a joint effort of the Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) and the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund at a cost of nearly N.dollars 64 000.

MTC Corporate Affairs Manager, John Ekongo and MVA Fund Injury Prevention and Crash Assessment Coordinator, Daniel Mouton jointly handed over the road safety materials to the Namibian Police Force (NamPol)’s Otjozondjipa police commander, Commissioner Heinrich Tjiveze.

Ekongo, in his remarks, also listed a diesel generator, electricity cables, chairs, tables as well as torches and their batteries to be part of this donation.

‘Do talk to us when you need support because this is all done in an effort to support our police officers who are working hard to keep the public roads safe day and night,’ said Ekongo.

Tjiveze
on his part thanked MTC and the MVA Fund for the donation, saying the police will continue to work very hard in order to keep the public roads safe for everyone.

‘We also urge motorists wherever they come from in this country and are passing through our town to always drive carefully and adhere to the traffic rules and regulations,’ he said.

The police officer further stated that the reflector jackets will be widely distributed to NamPol members at the roadblock so that the materials assists in clearly identifying the police officers carrying out their duties either during the day or at night.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

