Parliament to resume next week

The 2022 fifth session of the seventh Parliament will officially be opened by President Hage Geingob on Tuesday, next week.

According to the National Assembly (NA) Public Relations Officer David Nahogandja on Thursday, Geingob will officially open Parliament as per rule 15 of the Standing Rules and Orders of Parliament.

He said the august House is set to discuss various bills which include, the combating of rape, combating of domestic violence amendment bills and the High Court amendment bill.

Other bills that are expected to be discussed are the Magistrates’ Courts’ amendment bill, divorce bill, torture bill, ombudsman bill, obsolete laws bill, child justice bill, repeal of administration of estates amendment bill, marriage bill, uniform matrimonial property regime bill, civil registrations bill, public procurement amendment bill, property valuers amendment bill and metrology bill.

“Take note that these bills are projected to be tabled in the NA during the 2022 legislative year. However, this is dependent on their finalisation by the Ministry of Justice,” said Nahogandja.

The PRO said the bills for discussion emanate from the Executive, which has the constitutional responsibility and mandate to propose laws for the effective administration of the Government.

“Which means that if no bill is forthcoming from the Executive, neither the National Assembly nor the Speaker, can initiate any legislation unless parliamentarians themselves make use of Article 60 of the Constitution which says that a private members’ bill may be introduced if supported by one-third of all the members,” stated Nahogandja.

He noted that due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, and in line with relevant health protocols, Parliament is once again this year inclined to scale down on activities that are normally associated with the opening ceremony.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency