Police report two murder-suicides

A 58-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after stabbing his girlfriend at Koës in the ||Kharas Region.

A Namibian Police Force (NamPol) crime report issued on Sunday said the deceased was identified as Ernst Gertze.

Gertze’s body was found around 01h30 on Sunday in the Bloedrivier residential area at the village.

“It is alleged that the deceased had a fight with his girlfriend, whom he stabbed with a knife. He thereafter fled and hanged himself in a tree. No suicide note was left behind,” said the report.

At Ondangwa in the Oshana Region a 41-year-old man allegedly shot his 26-year-old girlfriend three times before turning the gun on himself Friday morning.

The incident occurred on Friday around 10h35 in the Shinime Shiivula residential area.

The man was identified as police reservist Onesmus Kalipi, while the woman was identified as prison warden Selma Ruben.

The report added that Ruben, who was a prison warden at Oluno Rehabilitation Centre, was rushed to Onandjokwe Hospital but succumbed to her injuries Saturday morning.

Meanwhile at Ekuku village in the Oshikoto Region, a 20-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself.

The deceased was identified as Tulilongeni Shihepo and his body was found by a passerby on Saturday around 15h00.

“It is alleged that the deceased was found hanging from the roof of a church with a rope tied around his neck. According to relatives the deceased arrived from Otavi, where he was employed, three days ago. He woke up early in the morning saying he was going to a neighbour’s house, but never returned,” said the report.

The police also reported that a 54-year-old man was arrested at Walvis Bay on Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed a 25-year-old man, who along with other suspects reportedly robbed another man of his cellphone.

The incident occurred on Saturday around 22h00 near Ndume square in the Kuisebmond residential area.

“It is alleged that the suspect chased the five men who robbed the said man, fired one warning shot and with the second shot, struck one of the five suspects through the head. The victim died on the spot,” said the report.

The other four suspects fled the scene and the cellphone was recovered.

All deceased persons’ next of kins were informed of their deaths and police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency