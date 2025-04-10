Police Seize Drugs Worth N.dollars 3.5 Million in March



Windhoek: The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) announced the seizure of drugs valued at over N.dollars 3.5 million throughout March.

According to Namibia Press Agency, NamPol released a media statement on Wednesday detailing the confiscated drugs, which included cannabis weighing 312,560 kilograms with a value of N.dollars 3,125,600. Additionally, 3,965 Mandrax tablets were seized, carrying a value of N.dollars 475,800. The police also confiscated six and a half grams of cocaine powder and 118 units of crack cocaine, valued at N.dollars 1,500 and N.dollars 11,800, respectively.

The operation led to the arrest of 160 suspects in connection with the seized drugs. Among those arrested, 151 are identified as Namibians. The police also detained individuals from neighboring countries, including two Angolan nationals, two Congolese, two Swazi nationals, one Mozambican, and two Zambian nationals.