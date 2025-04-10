Police Seize Drugs Worth N.dollars 3.5 Million in March



Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Alexander Lukashik as Russia’s new ambassador to Montenegro, as revealed by a presidential decree published on the legal information portal.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the decree stated, “To appoint Lukashik Alexander Petrovich ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Montenegro.” This appointment marks a significant move in Russia’s diplomatic engagements with Montenegro.





From 2016 to 2022, Lukashik held the position of acting charge d’affaires in Ukraine, where he played a crucial role in managing diplomatic relations. In 2021, he was honored with the rank of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Envoy of the 1st class, reflecting his expertise and experience in international diplomacy.

