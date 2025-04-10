Hot News :

Ankara: The latest prisoner exchange highlights the importance of keeping communication lines open between Russia and the United States: The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Thursday, citing a CIA spokesperson.



According to Namibia Press Agency, earlier in the day, Russia and the US exchanged prisoners in the UAE, the newspaper reported. “The exchange shows the importance of keeping lines of communication open with Russia, despite the deep challenges in our bilateral relationship,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying by the newspaper.



US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, in turn, said President Donald Trump and his administration continue to work to further release Americans detained in other countries, according to the newspaper.

