

Madrid: Real Madrid’s lead at the top of La Liga was cut to one point following a 2-2 draw in a chaotic game against Elche. All goals were scored in the second half, with Aleix Febas opening the scoring for Elche after outmaneuvering Trent Alexander-Arnold eight minutes into the half.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Dean Huijsen equalized for Real Madrid with a header in the 78th minute. However, Elche regained the lead six minutes later when Alvaro Rodriguez scored past Thibaut Courtois with a precise low shot. Real Madrid managed to salvage a point as Jude Bellingham scored an 87th-minute tap-in, following a collaboration between Kylian Mbappe and Huijsen. Elche’s plea for a foul by Vinicius Jr on goalkeeper Inaki Pena was dismissed by the VAR. The match concluded with Elche reduced to 10 men after Victor Chust was sent off in the 96th minute.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid secured a 1-0 victory away to Getafe. The winning goal came when Getafe’s Domingos Duarte accidentally deflected Giacomo Raspadori’s c

ross into his own net. Getafe’s Mauro Arambarri came close to equalizing by hitting the bar in injury time, but Atletico maintained their streak with a fifth consecutive league win.

In another match, Real Betis showcased a massive tifo before their 1-1 draw against Girona, celebrating attacking midfielder Isco’s new contract. Girona took the lead through Vladislav Vanat in the 20th minute. Betis managed to level the score with Valentin Gomez finding the net, but the home fans were left frustrated when Antony received a direct red card for a dangerous overhead kick on Girona defender Joel Roca. His suspension means he will miss the upcoming derby against Sevilla.

Oviedo remains at the bottom of the table after a 0-0 draw at home against Rayo Vallecano. Both teams ended with 10 players following red cards to Ilyas Chaira and Rayo’s Pathe Ciss during the second half and injury time, respectively.