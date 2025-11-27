Russia Warns Japan Against Deploying Medium Range Missiles on Relevant Islands

Hot News :

Rundu Magistrate’s Court Fire Believed to Be Arson

Rundu: Police in Kavango East suspect the fire that damaged the Rundu Magistrate’s Court administration block was intentionally set, citing a broken window at the scene. The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Crime Investigation Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu, confirmed on Thursday that the incident occurred around 03h00, when smoke was seen rising from the record office.



According to Namibia Press Agency, Kanyetu said no arrests have been made, but a forensic team is en route from Windhoek. ‘A case of arson has been opened. All documents inside the block were destroyed. Officers are assessing the full extent of the damage,’ he said.



It is alleged that security guards reportedly heard an object hit the building shortly before the fire was noticed.

