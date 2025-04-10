Police Seize Drugs Worth N.dollars 3.5 Million in March



Istanbul: The security of the Russia-US talks in Istanbul is ensured at a high level, and Ankara does not know how long they will take, a Turkish diplomatic source told RIA Novosti on Thursday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the source confirmed, “It is provided at a high level,” in response to a request to comment on the security measures taken by Ankara for the negotiation process.





The Turkish side does not know how long the negotiations will take, the source said. “This [Istanbul as venue of the talks] has been the choice of the parties themselves,” the source added, emphasizing that the idea to change the venue of the talks to a different city was not discussed.

