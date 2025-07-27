Rainstorm Triggers Evacuation of Over 3,000 Residents in Suburban Beijing



Mariental: The Seventh-day Adventist Church has announced a commitment to community development in the Hardap Region, pledging to advance faith-led initiatives in partnership with the local government. The declaration was made during a ‘community development emphasis day’ event held in Mariental on Saturday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Pastor Marcello Barnes reiterated the church’s expanded role beyond worship, emphasising its dedication to fostering sustainable development and enhancing community well-being. “On behalf of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, I am honoured to extend our heartfelt commitment to collaborating with the Hardap Region government to promote holistic development through health, education, and spiritual well-being,” Barnes said. He noted that this partnership would leverage the church’s resources and support for the Hardap Region.





The collaboration will prioritise advancing education opportunities, promoting healthcare programmes across various facilities, engaging in broader community development, and fostering economic growth. Alongside these initiatives, the church’s primary goal remains spiritual enrichment, offering ongoing spiritual support and guidance to the region’s communities through its services and programmes.





Hardap Governor Riaan McNab, in his keynote speech, underscored the importance of shared responsibility in community development. “Community development calls upon each one of us, young and old, to take responsibility for building a better society,” McNab said. He highlighted pressing national challenges such as youth unemployment, alcohol and drug abuse, suicide, and other social issues that weaken communities. The governor encouraged collective effort to overcome these challenges and build a society rooted in compassion and support.





McNab further added that President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in recent remarks stressed the importance of nurturing youth, creating sustainable employment opportunities, and combating social evils through inclusive policies, aligning with the goals of this new partnership.

