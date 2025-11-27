Russia Warns Japan Against Deploying Medium Range Missiles on Relevant Islands



Tokyo: The president of the Namibia Deaf Sport Federation (NDSF), Abner Sheya, expressed that the recently concluded Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics served as an invaluable learning platform, highlighting the necessity for meticulous preparation ahead of major international events.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Games, which took place from 15 to 26 November 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, wrapped up with a closing ceremony at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. This was the first time Japan hosted the championships, drawing 3,000 athletes from 79 countries and regions, with approximately 60 competitors from Russia and Belarus participating as neutral athletes.





Sheya, speaking to Nampa, affirmed the NDSF’s pride in representing Namibia at the prestigious multi-sports event. “Bringing our athletes to this championship was an important step in exposing them to high-level international competition. While the results were not what we had hoped for, the experience gained is invaluable. This participation has strengthened our understanding of global standards in Deaf sport and highlighted the areas we must improve,” he stated.





He pointed out key lessons for the federation, including the necessity to enhance team preparation and familiarize athletes with modern technological equipment. “One of our biggest challenges was the lack of training with starting blocks back home. In Namibia, our athletes are not exposed to digital start systems with red, yellow, and green lights, as we normally use a cloth to signal the start. Training conditions at home are very different. Athletes often train on sand or basic surfaces without modern facilities. In the future, we hope to introduce proper equipment and inclusive training, where deaf/hard-of-hearing athletes can train together,” Sheya explained.





Sheya emphasized the federation’s intent to prioritize inclusive training environments to elevate performance standards. He also noted the importance of aligning team selection with talent, technical readiness, physical conditioning, and mental preparedness for international competition. “These lessons will be implemented in our national structures to better prepare future teams,” Sheya added.





Team coach Penehafo Kanana echoed Sheya’s sentiments, acknowledging the courage displayed by Namibian athletes despite competing at the Deaflympics for the first time. “Even though they did not advance to the next rounds of their events, the athletes competed bravely. The weather was also a challenge. Tokyo is much colder than Namibia, and our athletes arrived without proper warm clothing, while other teams had full gear. We have learnt important lessons from this experience, and we will use them to improve future performances,” Kanana said.





Team Namibia is set to leave Tokyo on 28 November and return home on 29 November. Sheya will stay in Japan to attend the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD) Congress from 29 to 30 November 2025.

