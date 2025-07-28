Economic Watch: China’s R and D to Market Pipeline Emerges as Global Innovation Magnet



Kavango west: The Kavango West Regional Football League season concluded on Sunday with Chief Sinentu Football Club (FC) clinching the title after an impressive run. Their victory also earned them a promotional spot in the North East First Division Stream.





According to Namibia Press Agency, what started as a tight three-horse race ultimately saw Chief Sinentu FC emerge victorious. They won 11 out of their 21 matches, with eight draws and only two losses. Their final weekend performance, a 2-0 win against Kahenge Chelsea on Saturday and a 1-1 draw against Monaco FC on Sunday, secured them the championship with a total of 41 points.





It was a close contest on the final weekend, with both Mayenzere United and Monaco FC closely trailing the champions, just two points behind. Mayenzere United finished second with 39 points after defeating Red New Stars 2-1 on Saturday and beating Chippo Stars 3-0 on Sunday to conclude the season in style. They recorded the highest tally, scoring 48 goals while achieving 12 wins, three draws, and six losses. Monaco FC, which faced relegation issues last season, managed to recover and find their footing, ending the 2024/2025 season in third place with 39 points from 11 wins, three draws, and four losses.





In their final match, Monaco triumphed over Lukas Kangumbe ‘LK’ United 1-0 on Saturday before settling for a one-all draw against Chief Sinentu on Sunday.





Other final weekend encounters also saw Young Western Fighters defeating Western Stars 3-0 on Saturday and securing another 3-2 victory over Supe Eleven on Sunday. They finished the season in fourth place with 38 points. Nankundu Eleven performed well despite not breaking into the top four, ending fifth with 34 points after beating Supe Eleven 1-0 on Saturday and thrashing Western Stars 4-0 on Sunday. Following them with 27 points are LK United, who lost 1-0 to Monaco and recorded a 2-2 draw against Kahenge Chelsea.





Kahenge Chelsea finished in seventh place with 25 points, followed by Chippo Stars, who also ended the season with the same points (25). Western Stars and Red New Stars successfully avoided relegation, securing ninth and tenth places with 24 and 23 points, respectively.





The season concluded with the demotion of Supe Eleven along with Wild Stars, as the relegation axe fell on them, sending them down to the third division league.

