

Hejin: Six people were killed and eight others injured after a semi-trailer tractor collided with a minibus on Saturday in north China’s Shanxi Province, local authorities said on Sunday. The tragic incident took place at approximately 1:55 p.m. at an intersection in the city of Hejin.





According to Namibia Press Agency, traffic police promptly arrived at the scene to manage the situation and initiate relevant investigations. The cause of the collision is currently being examined as authorities work to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.

