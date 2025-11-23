Real Madrid’s Lead Narrowed to One Point After Draw with Elche



Kwale: Namibian cyclist, Roger Suren, continued his impressive form this season, securing a bronze medal at the 2025 African Cycling Confederation (CAC) Road Cycling African Championships held in Kwale, Kenya, on Sunday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the championships, staged from 19 to 23 November 2025, brought together riders across multiple categories, junior, under-23, and elite, both women and men, who competed in the road race, mixed team time trial relay, and individual time trial. Distances varied by category, with women racing shorter courses than men, and junior riders tackling shorter routes than their under-23 counterparts.





Participants were selected by their respective national federations, with champions earning the right to don the prestigious African Champions jersey in competition for the next year. Suren, who made history in September this year by becoming the first Namibian and African to win a silver medal in the Junior Men’s Cross Country Olympic (XCO) race at the UCI MTB World Championships in Valais, Switzerland, once again demonstrated remarkable grit and composure.





The Namibian junior rider outclassed 54 competitors to claim third place in the 107.6 kilometre (km) junior men’s road race. The event was won by Natan Tesfalem of Eritrea, with Uganda’s Paul Miro taking silver. Tesfalem crossed the line in a time of 2 hours, 44 minutes and 19 seconds (02:44:19), with Suren just one minute and 38 seconds behind him.





Meanwhile, two other Namibians who lined up alongside Suren in the same race, Marco Thiel, finished 14th, while Mudge Christiaan van der Westhuizen placed 25th. In the elite and under-23 men’s race, professional rider Alex Miller crossed the line in 25th place. Martin Frayer finished 40th, while Theuns van der Westhuizen was outlapped and did not receive a final placing. Of the 108 starters, only 50 riders completed the gruelling 163.8 km course to earn a ranking.





In the elite women’s category, Anri Greef secured a commendable seventh place in a field of 52 riders, narrowly missing out on a podium during the sprint finish. Louise Breed placed 33rd, and Olivia Shililifa finished 36th. In the junior women’s race, Delsia Janse van Vuuren also fell agonisingly short of a podium position in a dramatic mass sprint, with the top eleven riders separated only by a photo finish. She eventually secured an impressive fifth place.

