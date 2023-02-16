The Aerospace African Forum brings together decision makers and major players in the aerospace industry to discuss “Sustainable Mobilities”.

The Moroccan city of Casablanca hosted today the first edition of the Aerospace African Forum, the first major platform for decision-makers from Africa, of the world of aeronautics, defense, and sustainable mobility.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005512/en/

Held under the theme 'Sustainable Mobilities', the reference event brings together key decision-makers and major players from all aerospace-related sectors to debate and shed light on the challenges of the aviation industry in Africa and project the continent into the future.

As part of the CEOs round tables, Abdelhamid Addou, CEO of Royal Air Maroc, Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways, Yvonne Makolo, CEO of Rwandair and Chairwoman of the IATA Board of Governors, and Mesfin Tasew, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, will discuss the post-crisis economic outlook for air transport (Which post crisis air transport?).

Jean-Paul Alary, CEO of Safran Aircraft Engines, Sabine Klauke, CTO of Airbus, and Mike Sinnett, VP & GM of Product Development of Boeing, will take part in the manufacturers' debate to discuss future technological advances and prospects of carbon-free aircraft (When will there be a carbon-free aircraft?).

Source: The Namibian Press Agency