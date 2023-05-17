Health minister, Kalumbi Shangula, announced an increase of 37.9 per cent in COVID-19 cases during the period of 01 to 07 May, when 40 positive cases were recorded.

According to an update issued yesterday, the minister said the number of positive COVID-19 cases increased from 28.8 per cent in the week prior to the reported period.

He added that the number of COVID-19 tests increased by 94 per cent compared to the previous week, where only 152 tests were conducted.

The minister said that these cases were recorded from six regions, from which the Ohangwena, Oshikoto, Oshana and Hardap regions had not recorded any cases the previous week.

Shangula added that out of the 40 positive cases, seven received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 14 were fully vaccinated, four received booster doses, two were not eligible for the vaccine while 17 cases were not vaccinated.

