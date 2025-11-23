Real Madrid’s Lead Narrowed to One Point After Draw with Elche



Windhoek: The White House said on Sunday that the United States and Ukraine drafted an “updated and refined” peace framework during talks in Geneva, Switzerland. Both sides agreed to continue to work on joint proposals in the coming days, and final decisions under this framework will be made by the presidents of Ukraine and the United States.





According to Namibia Press Agency, a joint statement released by the White House noted that Ukraine expressed its gratitude to the United States and to U.S. President Donald Trump. Earlier on Sunday, Trump criticized Ukraine in a social media post, accusing its leaders of being ungrateful, stating, “Ukraine’s leadership has expressed zero gratitude for our efforts.”





Representatives from the United States, Ukraine, and European countries met in Geneva on Sunday as the White House pushes for agreement on a 28-point plan to end the Ukraine crisis. Following a meeting between the Ukrainian delegation and national security advisers from Britain, France, and Germany, the Ukrainian side held bilateral talks with the U.S. representatives.

