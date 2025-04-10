Police Seize Drugs Worth N.dollars 3.5 Million in March



DUBAI: US and Russian dual citizen Ksenia Karelina, who was transferred to the United States as part of a prisoner exchange with Russia, is currently on board a plane to the United States, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Thursday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing CIA Director John Ratcliffe, that Russia and the United States conducted a prisoner exchange in the UAE. US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz confirmed that Russia handed over Karelina, who was serving a 12-year sentence for treason, as part of the exchange. In return, Washington transferred Artur Petrov, a Russian citizen detained in the United States for allegedly violating export restrictions, to Moscow.





“American Ksenia Karelina is on a plane back home to the United States. She was wrongfully detained by Russia for over a year, and President Trump secured her release. POTUS [Trump] will continue to work for the release of ALL Americans,” Rubio stated on X.

