Vietnam earns 7.16 bln USD from fishery exports in 9 months



Vietnam exported 7.16 billion U.S. dollars worth of fishery products from January to September, up 8.5 percent year on year, local media cited the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers.

Shrimp reported the highest export value with 2.8 billion dollars, up 10.5 percent year on year while tra fish exports rose 8 percent to 1.46 billion dollars during the cited period.

Tuna export, which was strong earlier in the year, has slowed since August due to raw material shortage, but still increased 16 percent to 715 million dollars in nine months.

Meanwhile, squid and octopus export reported a slight decrease of 2.7 percent to 464 million dollars.

The association forecast Vietnam’s fishery product export revenue will reach 9.5 billion dollars by the end of this year with shrimp export expected to earn nearly 4 billion dollars, tra fish 2 billion dollars, and tuna close to 1 billion dollars.

