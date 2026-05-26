Vuyalo Urges Football Clubs to Join the League

Windhoek: Zambezi Regional Football Association Chairperson Ngwama Vuyalo has urged more local clubs to join the third division to help fill vacancies and secure opportunities for future promotion. Speaking on Sunday at the Katima Mulilo Sports Complex during the official trophy handover ceremony for the new Regional Second Division League Champions, Bush Bucks Football Club (FC), Vuyalo emphasised that football remains a powerful tool for unity, youth development, and community building.According to Namibia Press Agency, with Bush Bucks on track for promotion to the first division and the bottom two clubs being relegated, Vuyalo explained that at least three third-division teams will move up to the second division. "Clubs have to apply for membership to be added to the third division where there's a shortage already. We need 12 clubs there but there are currently only nine clubs after the withdrawal of other clubs," he said.During the event, the chairperson commended the players, coaches, referees, suppo rters, volunteers, and stakeholders who contributed to a successful season. He praised the champions' hard work, discipline, and determination while encouraging those who fell short of their goals to remain hopeful and return stronger next season.Vuyalo also announced that the association will soon host a consultative meeting to outline the election roadmap for a new executive committee, as the current leadership's term expired with the conclusion of the season. Reflecting on his time in office, he expressed gratitude to everyone who supported his team, stating that serving the football community had been an honour. Additionally, he extended his appreciation to Namport, the Namibia Football Association, security personnel, medical teams, and behind-the-scenes volunteers for ensuring match safety and success throughout the year.The season concluded with Bush Bucks capturing the championship trophy with 44 points. Oryza Sativa secured the silver medal with 39 points, while Bright Stars, the recently crowned regional preliminary NFA Cup champions, took home bronze with 36 points. To secure their promotion to the Northeastern First Division, Bush Bucks must now compete against four other regional champions for one of two available spots in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, bottom-placed Real Cheetahs and Green Eagles have officially been relegated to the third division.