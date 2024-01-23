We need to improve our sports infrastructure: Ashipala-Musavyi

KORHOGO: Namibia's Ambassador to the Ivory Coast, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, has called on the corporate sector in Namibia to collaborate with the government to develop sports infrastructure in the country. Ashipala-Musavyi was speaking to Nampa during the 'Invest in Korhogo' business forum organised by the Centre for the Promotion of Investments in Côte d'Ivoire (CEPICI) and the Ivory Coast embassy in South Africa, which coincided with the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). The ambassador said being at the tournament has shown her how the government and corporate sector can collaborate to develop sports in Namibia. 'Namibia has nothing to learn, Namibia just has to do. We need to improve our sports infrastructure, and this is not only the job of the government, but corporates as well,' she said. The ambassador added that the first-class stadium in Korhogo, where she watched the Brave Warriors play, has demonstrated the need for Namibia to invest in sports infrastructure at all levels because such investment wil l change Namibia. 'If we invest in sport at all levels, Namibia will change. With the Brave Warriors competing at Afcon, everyone is talking about sports. We need to invest in infrastructure and sports at a very early age and sports will change in our country,' Ashipala-Musavyi said. The ambassador further stated that the national team surprised her by winning their opening match against Tunisia. 'Sport has a unifying power that can surpass even diplomacy. Namibia's recent victory against Tunisia has put the country on the world map and has made it easier for us diplomats to explain where it is located. This win has increased Namibia's visibility and helped to create a positive image for the country,' she said. Musavyi also called on the players to not be complacent by taking it one game at a time, and to realise their dream of progressing throughout the competition. Source: The Namibia Press Agency