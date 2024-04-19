Woman arrested for terminating pregnancy at Omawe



The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in Oshikoto Region have opened a case of abortion against a 25-year-old Namibian woman who allegedly terminating her pregnancy after her boyfriend refused to take responsible for her pregnancy.

According to the region’s Crime Investigation Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Titus Ekandjo on Friday, the incident happened on Wednesday at about 01h00 at Omawe village in the Eengodi constituency.

‘It is alleged that the suspect gave birth at home to a dead baby in her sleeping room and informed her mother after she gave birth,’ reported Ekandjo.

He added that it is further alleged that at home, no one knew the suspect was seven months pregnant.

Ekandjo reported that the suspect and the deceased body were taken to Omuthiya District Hospital by the police for the suspect to receive treatment and while at the hospital the suspect was interviewed and then confessed to have consumed or drank a concoction to terminate her pregnancy because her boyfriend refused to take responsibili

ty for the pregnancy.

‘The hospital referred the matter to the police for autopsy and further investigations,’ reported Ekandjo.

The suspect was arrested and released in the care of the mother and will appear before Tsumeb magistrate court on next week Tuesday while investigation continues.

Source: Namibia Press Agency