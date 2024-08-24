AES: Burkinabe Prime Minister in favor of adopting a common educational program



The Burkinabe Prime Minister, Dr Apollinaire Kyélem de Tambèla, expressed on Friday his approval for the standardization of education programs in the area of ??the Confederation of the Alliance of Sahel States ( AES).

The head of the Burkinabè government, Apollinaire Kyélem de Tambèla, and the Malian Minister in charge of Education, Amadou Sy Savané, discussed in Ouagadougou the possibility of a unique educational program within the Alliance of Sahel States ( AES).

According to the Prime Minister, the establishment of a common educational program, particularly in the field of basic education, will contribute to strengthening ties between the members of the Union.

‘We need to think about the best way to pool our energies within the framework of basic education, particularly. Initially, students are supported by their family, but also by the school in the fundamental sense of the term. So, we must unite our efforts to allow our children to have a quality career,’ urged the Head of the Burkinabe Government.

He also proposed the introduction of the history and geography of each AES country into the school curricula of the Member States in order to help promote fraternity and the spirit of the Alliance between the young generations of the three country.

Present in the Burkinabe capital as part of the Day of School Excellence, an event which celebrates the efforts and successes of Burkinabe students and teachers, the Malian minister was also received by the President of Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

Minister Amadou Sy Savané affirmed having received advice and guidance from the Burkinabè head of state for pooling efforts to ensure a better future for the children of the AES.

Source: Burkina Information Agency